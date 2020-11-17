So you get to the hospital and you’re getting taken care of. Then what?

Well I was in the hospital for four or five days and lost a lot of blood. I almost had to have a blood transfusion. I had a really bad blood clot in my quad so they had to run an IVC [inferior vena cava] filter through, right around my groin, and they ran it up to my heart so the clot wouldn’t go up to my lungs or heart or anything. I had to have that surgery before I actually went for my femur surgery. We went through the femur surgery, woke up, and got out of the hospital and all that stuff. I was physically and emotionally drained and was in a lot of pain. That first month was miserable all together. I had another surgery to get the IVC filter removed and had to get off my blood thinners and stuff like that. At that point I felt like I was getting my recovery process started. The first month-and-a-half I was in a wheelchair and couldn’t really move off the couch at all. I ended up switching doctors. I never went back and saw the original doctor because of complications I had with the hospital and them filing my health insurance incorrectly. It was a world of trouble with the doctor and hospital and that was a headache. It was a whole different project on its own.

I started working with a new doctor and we just knew it was going to take some time to heal. He released me to start walking, cycling, and doing more aggressive therapy. I felt like I was getting closer to normal, and one day the therapist told me I might be able to start feeling the bike out and get on a corner track. The doctor advised me to keep off the bike though, then like a week later I looked at my chick and I was like, “Something’s wrong, something doesn’t feel right.” I was having pains where I hadn’t had any at all throughout the whole process. I went back in and learned three screws had snapped in half. The plate they’d put in there was protruding away from my femur and pressing into my quad. It was putting stress where the fracture was, right where I was trying to get it to heal. So I had to stop walking again and couldn’t put any weight on it. I went to see a reconstructive orthopedic specialist and got an X-Ray and he just said, “Look man, I’m just going to tell you how it is. This doesn’t look good.” The bone is bowing now, the femur is bowing, and where he put the plate and screws, it was growing sideways into the plate and essentially pushing the plate and screws away from my body. The doctor said he’d have to go in and redo the whole surgery, and that it was possible I had a bone infection. I went in and had a quick 40-minute surgery to go in and grab some bone, where it was broken, and they did some tests on that. Turns out I didn’t have a bone or blood infection, which was great news. Tomorrow [Tuesday] morning I’m going in for hopefully my final surgery. He’s going to remove the plate and all the screws. I don’t even know how many are in there, probably 15. He’s going to remove all that, realign my femur, and shoot a nail underneath my kneecap up through my femur to the top. He’ll make an incision near the top of my quad so he can go in and lock the nail in place. The surgery will be about four hours.

Hayes update from November 2.