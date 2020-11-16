Over the summer during the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the team at NBC Sports called up many of the current top motocross athletes to ask them one simple question: who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of motocross? While there are certainly many qualifiers that need to be outlined for this to be a legitimate discussion, it was still interesting to see how the riders selected their four legends who deserve to be chiseled into a mountain.

Today we take a look at how each rider responded from newly crowned champions like Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis, all the way to gritty privateers like Alex Ray.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne has a unique perspective to others having been successful both in Europe and in the USA. So, as you’d expect, Osborne indeed places a Grand Prix legend on his mountain, but he’s also keen to pay homage to an old school American legend which many riders as we move down the list will not.