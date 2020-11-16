Results Archive
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
TGI Freeday: Win A Set of Maxxis MTB tires

November 16, 2020 9:30am
TGI Freeday: Win A Set of Maxxis MTB tires

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Maxxis:

Maxxis MTB tires

With a tread design that deftly balances rolling speed with braking and cornering traction, it's hard to find fault with the Minion DHF. That's probably why it's one of the most imitated tires in mountain biking. Whether riding local trails, a backcountry epic, racing enduro or World Cup downhill, there's a Minion DHF spec to meet your needs. The Minion DHF is available in trail, enduro, and downhill specs.
MSRP ranges from $53 - $101

Maxxis Minion DHF MTB tire
Maxxis Minion DHF MTB tire Maxxis

