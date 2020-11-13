Monster Energy AMA Supercross will host six rounds in the state of Texas in 2021, and that certainly has Pilot Point, Texas’ John Short excited to flip the calendar over. Riding for the Manluk Honda program in 2020, Short ended up 15th overall in the 250SX East Region series and finished 22nd overall in a limited 450 class program in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. But there’s reason to believe that his continued improvements in supercross the past three years have him on an upward trend towards results he really wants.

As the off-season prep is now in full swing, we called up Short to hear his thoughts on the 2021 schedule, dealing with the strange 2020 races, and why we should be excited about John Short.

Racer X: Reflecting on your 2020 nationals campaign, you competed at four of the rounds, ended up 22nd in the points. What were your thoughts on how the season went from your perspective?

John Short: It was a strange season and it definitely wasn’t what I was looking for. I do feel like I progressed as a rider and a racer, but I just don’t think it really showed up. I think 2019 was a really good year for me and it allowed me to build some confidence. For 2020, I was really hoping to build off that. We didn’t race the first two races. I thought I rode really well at Indiana. After that, RedBud was tough for me. I had a crash while I was training in Minnesota with Jeremy [Martin] and I missed Millville, missed Florida, then I raced Colorado and I actually rode really well the second moto and was battling [Jake] Masterpool for a top 10 and ended up crashing on the last lap. So, I felt like I rode well this summer, just never really put it all together to actually get the results. There is some confidence to take out of it though. I kind of feel like to get to that next step, sometimes you have to push yourself and sometimes it ends up in crashing or whatever it may be. It was really strange too. I didn’t get to race Millville, that’s my favorite track. We didn’t really do many of the tracks that I really like, but it was still awesome to get the opportunity to line up with everybody for those few races I got to do.