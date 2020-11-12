Villopoto Headlines Monster Energy Master of the Pit (Bikes) Dec 5

New York, NY—FITE announced today its newest iteration to the streaming combat sports and motorsports platform, the Monster Energy Master of the Pit, where the best pit bike racer of 2020 will be crowned. FITE will broadcast the event live from Switchback MX in Butler, Pennsylvania on December 5.

For the first-time ever, racers will have the opportunity to qualify to race against Ryan Villopoto, Willy Browning, and Carson Brown. Villopoto is a nine-time AMA Motocross and Supercross Champion. Browning is a member of the winning 2018 Pit Bike of Nations team and is one of the most accomplished pit bike racers ever. Brown is the only pit bike racer to never lose a single race.

“I am ready to take on all challengers for a chance to race against this elite group of riders and a chance for the crown,” said Villopoto. “Me and my boys are coming to Switchback MX to lay it all on the line. We will officially determine who the Monster Energy Master of the Pit is for 2020.”

The overall event will crown champions in the following classes:

Stacyc 12

Stacyc 16

Ryan Villopoto PW 50cc

Monster Energy Master of the Pit Pro

Monster Energy Master of the Pit Industry

Monster Energy Master of the Pit Pro Women