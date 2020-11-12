Riders Donate to Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit During Pro Motocross Season

STOCKHOLM—As an innovator in the ongoing endeavor to make helmets safer and more effective MIPS AB, the global leader in helmet-based safety systems, is pleased to announce the Pro riders’ contribution to the pioneering efforts of the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit (AMMU) at America’s preeminent off-road motorcycle championships. Through the recent MIPS “Save of the Day” campaign during the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, created in partnership with Racer X Online, the awarded riders made a donation of $2,250 to the AMMU’s critical no-cost service to motocross professionals.

"We certainly appreciate MIPS and all of the riders' contributions to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. It helps us in our continuous pursuit to provide the highest level of trackside care possible," said Tom Carson, AMMU Chief of Staff.

The “Save of the Day” campaign was developed in an effort to bring increased awareness to the MIPS Brain Protection System, a groundbreaking helmet ingredient that provides a reduction of rotational motion when crashing, which is the most common cause of crash-related brain trauma. MIPS’s technology has been adopted by many of the motocross industry’s most respected helmet and gear manufacturers, like Alpinestars, Fox Racing, Thor, Troy Lee Designs, and more.

At each round of the 2020 Pro Motocross season the teams at MIPS and Racer X collaborated to determine which rider made the most impressive and captivating save of the afternoon across all four motos of the 450 Class and 250 Class. At the Thunder Valley National a high volume of saves provided an opportunity to bring the campaign to the passionate motocross fanbase and let their voices be heard. The “Save of the Day” recipients featured some of the top riders in the sport, including:

Each respective rider with the designated “Save of the Day” was given the option to allow MIPS to make a monetary donation to the AMMU on the rider’s behalf, with each agreeing to do so. As a result, MIPS was able to make a significant contribution to the philanthropic effort and provide much needed support to allow the AMMU to continue its unprecedented service to the industry and its riders.

The 2021 lineup of riders carrying MIPS protection in their helmets for the upcoming season is shaping up to be impressive, including superstars like Ken Roczen (Fox Racing), Adam Cianciarulo (Fox Racing), Aaron Plessinger (Alpinestars), Dean Wilson (Alpinestars), Justin Barcia (Troy Lee Designs), and more.

To learn more about protection and innovation behind MIPS please visit MIPSProtection.com.

Check out the "Save of the Day" Videos below: