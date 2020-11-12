Not everything in your garage needs to be the hottest new item around. As Kris Keefer explains, the Fly Racing Folding Runway Ramp has been his go to for loading and unloading his bikes for years and the sturdy design is still holding strong.

The Fly Racing Runway Ramp has the following features:

- "Foldable" – will fit in the bed of any pick-up or for security behind the seat of your pick-up

- Load rated to 750 lbs

- Both 79” & 92” lengths available

- Rubberized angle cut base for maximum slip resistance

- Rungs have extruded surface grooves for added traction

- Longer version for full-size 4x4 trucks and box vans

- Polished finish

- Extruded 6061 T6 aluminum

