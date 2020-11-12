Calvin Vlaanderen Re-Signs With Gebben Van Venrooy Racing

Following a rookie season with solid results, Dutchman Calvin Vlaanderen will remain with the Gebben Van Venrooy Racing program moving into 2021. The team announced the signing just days after word came through that the team would not retain veteran Alessandro Lupino for next year. American Thomas Covington also rode for the team in 2020 but announced his retirement earlier this year.

Vlaanderen raced all but the final three Grand Prix in Italy in 2020 and was able to snag a season best top-five finish in the first race at Mantova. He would land himself 16th best in the championship standings as the second-best rookie in the class.

Further announcements from Gebben are expected as they look to add another rider to compete alongside Vlaanderen in the 2021 MXGP campaign. Read the full announcement from the team on Vlaanderen’s signing below: