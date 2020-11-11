Drama at the Finish

The biggest storyline of the weekend came at, and after, conclusion of the 1 p.m. Pro bike race. Ben Kelley and Steward Baylor swapped the lead back and forth several times through the closing stages of the race. Kelley would lead the way at the white flag, but Baylor would put on a last lap charge. Radio reports from the GNCC track crew said that Baylor had actually passed Kelley around the halfway point of the final lap. Then in the later portions of the final lap Kelley would find his way back into the lead.

When the checkered flag flew it was actually Kelley who would cross the finish line first with Baylor just over one second behind. After three hours and one minute of racing, the top two riders were separated by just 1.488 second! This is an impressive feat, but unfortunately for Kelley the top two would end up being reversed after the finish.

During the race, Kelley mistakenly took a line that violated the track rules. Kelley mentioned in an Instagram post that it was just a “dumb mistake on [his] part” but also mentioned that rules are rules. Kelley was given a one-position penalty, so Baylor took the race win. Regardless, both of these guys battled down to the wire and with the winter break now underway it gives them lot to think about heading into the 2021 season. It also sets them up as two of the favorites when next season begins.

Undoubtedly, this was a pretty interesting way to end the season. While it was ultimately a heartbreaker for Kelley, the confidence boost that he received from putting together everything for a win (minus one costly line choice!) is huge heading into the off-season. But Baylor is on a roll, also. In the final five races Baylor came away with four wins, which ultimately sets him up as the top guy to watch in 2021. But he's still yet to announce his plans for next year!