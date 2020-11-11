American Motorcyclist Association Thanks American Veterans For Their Service, Sacrifice

PICKERINGTON, Ohio—The American Motorcyclist Association extends its gratitude this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to the U.S. military servicemen and servicewomen for the sacrifices they have made while preserving American freedom.

“Our organization is thankful for the contributions of military veterans to the success of our great nation and to the motorcycling community,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Thousands of veterans are AMA members, and many veterans’ motorcycling organizations are AMA chartered.”

One way the AMA honors veterans is by granting them free admission to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame each Veterans Day.

The AMA also demonstrates its commitment to veterans and its respect for their selfless service by offering the military affinity membership card. Those joining the AMA or renewing their memberships may select the military affinity card online at americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join or call (800) AMA-JOIN.

