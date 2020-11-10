Glenn Coldenhoff Signs with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP for 2021 and 2022

Coldenhoff suffered a season-ending injury at the MXGP of Flanders when he suffered two compression fractures to his back (vertebrae T3/T4) in a crash during qualifying early in the morning. He is recovering well, although a timetable for him to ride the Yamaha for the first time has yet to be determined. His old team, Standing Construct GasGas, has announced Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers as its 2021 lineup.

At Yamaha, Coldenhoff will join already-announced 2021 riders Jeremy Seewer and Ben Watson. Seewer, who finished second in MXGP standings in 2019 and 2020 will return for a third season with the team team, and Ben Watson, who pointed out of the MX2 class was gifted a ride on the MXGP team after making a significant jump in 2020 that saw him win three motos and two overalls.

Below is the full press release from Yamaha.

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that Glenn Coldenhoff will complete the three-rider line-up at the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, where he will campaign a YZ450FM alongside Jeremy Seewer and Ben Watson in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Hailing from the Oss in the North Brabant Province of The Netherlands, Coldenhoff is a regular frontrunner in the MXGP series. Throughout his illustrious career, the 29-year-old has finished on the podium 19 times, including five Grand Prix wins.

In addition to his Grand Prix success, Coldenhoff has played a key role in the achievements of The Netherlands at the prestigious Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. Coldenhoff has gone unbeaten at ‘the nations’ for the past two years with memorable 1-1 victories in the USA in 2018 and at the TT Circuit Assen in 2019. Thanks to Coldenhoff’s scintillating performances, together with strong rides from his two teammates, the Dutch team celebrated its first-ever Motocross of Nations victory in in front of their home crowd.

Coldenhoff is currently recovering from a neck injury that was sustained in a crash at the MXGP of Flanders in Lommel, Belgium. The Dutch sensation has already started his rehabilitation and is confident that he will be back to full-fitness and ready to fight for Grand Prix wins in 2021.

Glenn Coldenhoff, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP

“I feel very welcomed by the whole Yamaha family. From the first moments we met, I felt there was a very motivated and ambitious team awaiting me. I am really thankful for the opportunity. I strongly believe that I can still make progress, win races and can fight for the championship. I know Yamaha will give me everything to achieve these goals. My recovery is going well, and I cannot wait to jump on the blue bike soon.”

Louis Vosters, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team Owner

“It’s great to have Glenn Coldenhoff on board for the next years. He is a great rider who is still making steps forward year after year. I really believe that in the Yamaha structure with YZ450FM he will be able to achieve the best possible results.”

Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manger

“We are really happy to welcome Glenn to the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team. He is a very professional, focused and dedicated rider that is committed to his sport and being the best. He has a lot of experience and he has proven on countless occasions over the past two years that he is capable of winning GP’s, so we are excited to welcome him to the Yamaha Family. He will join the Dutch based Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team alongside Jeremy Seewer and Ben Watson. I know that Glenn and Jeremy have a good relationship already, which will be nice to see them ride together and push each other to be strong inside the competitive MXGP class. Together with Jeremy, we have a strong team with a lot of experience, and this will be nice for Ben to learn and grow from. It is exciting for Yamaha and our Factory MXGP team to enter the 2021 MXGP World Championship with this incredible line-up.”