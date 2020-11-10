Earlier this week, the AJE Motorsports team announced Motul had signed on as the title sponsor, becoming the AJE Motorsports/Motul team. The Arizona-based team has also announced Derek Kelley will race for the team in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, joining already-announced Chris Blose and Mitchell Falk.

Kelley announced the news on his Instagram with the following caption:

“I am happy to announce I will be racing for @aje.motorsports @motulusa @gasgas.official for the 2021 @supercrosslive season! I am excited for the opportunity and for the year to come!”

The team posted the following on its Instagram page:

“It’s been a big week for AJE Motorsports/Motul and the good news continues. We have completed our roster for the 2021 SX season with the signing of @_derekkelley . Derek is a young rider with lots of heart and his dedication to this sport is unrivaled. We are all excited to start working together and get this 2021 season underway.”

Kelley made his supercross debut this year with the JMC Motorsports Racing team, finishing 23rd in the 250SX West Region with a season best 14th at both St. Louis Supercross and Salt Lake City 4. In his second go round in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Kelley finished 26th in the 250 Class with a new career best 15th overall at the finale in California.

The team announced in October they would be switching from Husqvarna FC 250 models to GasGas Motorcycle MC 250F models for 2021.