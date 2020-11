Watch the highlights from the 18th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Garda - Trentino.

View the results from the MXGP of Garda - Trentino:

MXGP of Garda - Trentino MXGP Results

MXGP of Garda - Trentino MX2 Results

Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV