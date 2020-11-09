Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Signed Jett Lawrence Anaheim 1 Jersey Up for Auction on PulpMX.com

November 9, 2020 5:10pm | by:

Over on PulpMX.com, there was a recent auction where signed jerseys were auctioned off to raise funds for Tevin Tapia. Tapia was injured in August during a crash at the practice track and has taken on a ton of medical bills, so PulpMX’s Steve Matthes set up the auction to help. The auction came and went but unfortunately, the highest bidder on a Jett Lawrence autographed jersey from the 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross (the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship) did not pay for what they said they would. Now, the jersey has two days remaining in the re-auction. Visit the Lawrence jersey auction page on eBay to place your bid before Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 7 p.m., when the auction will close.

PLACE YOUR BID NOW!

