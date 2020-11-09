Ever wondered what the key characteristics between a stock bike versus a factory bike are? Well, Kris Keefer got the opportunity recently to spend a day riding and testing Ryan Villopoto's Monster Energy Factory Yamaha YZ450F. This bike was used to test base settings for Justin Barcia and Broc Tickle during the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Hear Keefer break down the feelings he has on his YZ450F versus the factory machine. From the chassis, to the engine, power characteristics to turning ability, Keefer lays it all out.

monster energy factory yamaha yz450f