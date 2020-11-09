Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Factory Yamaha Bike Test

November 9, 2020 3:15pm | by: &

Ever wondered what the key characteristics between a stock bike versus a factory bike are? Well, Kris Keefer got the opportunity recently to spend a day riding and testing Ryan Villopoto's Monster Energy Factory Yamaha YZ450F. This bike was used to test base settings for Justin Barcia and Broc Tickle during the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Hear Keefer break down the feelings he has on his YZ450F versus the factory machine. From the chassis, to the engine, power characteristics to turning ability, Keefer lays it all out.

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

