“To be honest, it fits like a glove,” Barcia said of his early rides on his new bike. “It’s just been really exciting. Just trying to really control my emotions and just have a good time. It’s a lot to take in. It’s big changes. I’ve really got to meet a lot of great people behind the scenes that you don’t see on the other side, so it has been really cool to meet everybody and learn new people and things like that, and see what goes into the behind-the-scenes stuff. Now I’m in it, it’s pretty rad.”

Yamaha’s decision to go with Star Yamaha for the factory 450 effort was a curious one for sure. The existing factory team had started using multi-time supercross and motocross champion Ryan Villopoto for testing and in talking to those guys, they were thinking they were on a path to improvements when the rug was pulled out from under them by Yamaha’s decision. Development sort of stopped halfway through the summer when news leaked that the Star guys would be taking it on after the last race. For his part, Barcia was happy with the crew around him over there.

“When I left, that [Yamaha] was a solid team there,” Barcia said. “Much love to those guys. I enjoyed working with RV, Hutch [Grant Hutcheson], Sergio Avante. Sergio was awesome to work with. I gained so much experience being around him. He’s worked with so many great people. I hope whichever route his career goes hopefully I’ll get to see him around because he’s just a super awesome guy.

“It was sad the way things went and the Yamaha team is not around anymore. We needed more years and more development and things like that. It just got taken away from us which was super sad. At the end of the day, I wish all those guys the absolute best moving forward in their career. “

Barcia will be the lead rider on the new red machine for the next two years or more. Compared to previous TLD efforts, this team is going to be scaled back quite a bit with no more amateurs and no more four or five rider 250 squads. For 2020 it’s just three riders: Barcia, and Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman, who will move over from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, on the 250 team. Much easier for team manager Tyler Keefe to manage and work with, that’s for sure.