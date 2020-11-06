Results Archive
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sun Nov 8
How to Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC and MXGP of Garda - Trentino

How to Watch Buckwheat 100 GNCC and MXGP of Garda - Trentino

November 6, 2020 10:30am

The 13th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Buckwheat 100 GNCC at CJ Raceway in Thornton, West Virginia. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.

The 18th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this weekend as the MXGP paddock takes on the Pietramurata track one last time for the final round of the championship. The MXGP of Garda - Trentino is set for November 8.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita)

     Sunday, November 8
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      November 8 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      November 8 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      November 8 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      November 8 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      November 8 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      November 8 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 8 - 5:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 8 - 6:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States295
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia246
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States185
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States171
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States161
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States293
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States288
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States280
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States210
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand198
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States316
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States280
3Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States205
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States204
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States276
2Rachael Archer New Zealand260
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States205
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States156
FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia673
2Antonio Cairoli Italy584
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland580
4Romain Febvre France525
5Jorge Prado Spain476
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France718
2Jago Geerts Belgium686
3Maxime Renaux France557
4Jed Beaton Australia546
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark530
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

Live Timing

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Center

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Weekend Schedule 

Buckwheat 100 General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

MXGP of Garda - Trentino Race Center

Track Map

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

The 2020 Buckwheat 100 GNCC track map.
The 2020 Buckwheat 100 GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

CJ Raceway
2273 North Mountaineer Highway
Newburg, WV 26410

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, November 8, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virginia.

