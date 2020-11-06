With the announcement of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule recently, our guys Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas fired off questions for one another via email as we start to look ahead to what is to come in the new season.

steve Matthes: JT, the 2021 supercross schedule dropped last week and it’s got some surprises in it and some races that have yet to be announced. We’ve had some time to digest this and work through the ins and outs. I’ll start with I’m not surprised by much on here, the “hunker down in one city for multiple races” is something we heard a long time ago and it worked in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 2020 season. But count me as shocked that there are no races (outside of the traditional Daytona) in Florida which we’ve seen politically, is DGAF about the COVID-19 virus. I would’ve bet a basset hound that we’d be going to Tampa or Orlando. We still might, but as of now, it’s just Daytona. So a couple of things for you: 1) tell me what you thought about that no Florida decision, 2) what you thought was behind that and also, 3) what about the three races in a week and how that’s going to affect the riders/teams?

Jason Thomas: I'm also very surprised that we are not seeing multiple Florida rounds on the schedule. Logically, it just made too much sense given the political climate and it also didn't hurt that Feld Entertainment is based in Florida. With California likely being the reason behind the TBA rounds, I still wouldn't be shocked to see Florida make a late entrance. I can't see California trending differently than what we have seen thus far and for a series that requires butts-in-seats, don't hold your breath for Anaheim.

As for the three round spree that we will see (poetry, folks), I think the riders have learned to love it. It reduces travel, reduces training days, and generally just makes things more efficient. I think there were many who questioned this approach when it loomed back in May but that doubt has been replaced by unquestionable acceptance.