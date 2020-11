This former Husqvarna demo bike was purchased by the owner, Rado, back in 2015, and he’s been hammering AMA/District 37 races and trail rides for over 240 hours on this bored-out 366. In most cases, selling this bike off and buying a new one might make more sense, but sometimes motorcycle owners don’t like to make sense—sometimes we’re driven by sentimental value, and this month’s Garage Build is about just that.

Build: Jay Clark

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Parts List:

Hot Rods

Rod Rebuild Kit, Main Bearings

www.hotrodsproducts.com

Cylinder Works

Big Bore Kit 366cc with Cylinder, Vertex Piston Kit and Gaskets

www.cylinder-works.com

Twisted Development

Engine Mapping with Vortex ECU and Stock ECU

www.td-racing.com

Hot Cams

Stage Two Cams

www.hotcamsinc.com

FMF Racing

SS Megabomb Header, Aluminum 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Pro-Tec Racing

Crank Rebuild

www.pro-tec.us

Cometic Gasket

Bottom End Gaskets

www.cometic.com

Supersprox

Front Sprocket, Rear Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain (G520-EXT-120)

www.supersproxusa.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Set Up

www.racetech.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, 2019 Front Fender and Headlight Mask

www.ufoplasticusa.com





IMS

Recovery Tank for Coolant, Core Foot Pegs

www.imsproducts.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Works Connection

Front and Rear Brake Caps, Clutch Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Engine Plugs

www.worksconnection.com

Dunlop

AT81 Front, AT81 Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter

Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Pro Moto Billet

Kick-It Kick Stand, Fastway Linkage/Guard

www.promotobillet.com

TM Designworks

Chain Guide and Slider

www.tmdesignworks.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Kit, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs, Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Fly Racing

Fly Aero Tapered Handlebars

www.flyracing.com

ODI

Lock On Grips

www.odigrips.com

Enduro Engineering

Full Coverage Hand Guards

www.enduroeng.com

Tusk

Full Wheel Set, Front Oversized Rotor, Rear Rotor, Rotor Bolts, Sprocket Bolts, Bolt Kit for Plastics, Front and Rear Braided Lines, Shifter, Rear Brake Pedal, Front and Rear Brake Pads

www.tuskoffroad.com

Bullet Proof Designs

Radiator Guards, Swingarm Guard, Front Disc Guard, Rear Brake Disc Guard (Shark Fin), Rear Caliper Guard, Fork Lug Guard

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Boyesen

Super-Cooler Kit

www.boyesen.com

Nihilo Concepts

Frame Grip Tape

www.nihiloconcepts.com

All Balls Bearings

Steering Stem Bearings, Throttle Cables

www.allballsracing.com

San Diego powder coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Vapor Honing Restorations

Hydroblasting of All Aluminum Parts

www.facebook.com/vaporhoning.restorations.7

Factory Links

Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit

www.shopfactorylinks.com

Fire Power

Featherweight Lithium Battery, Synthetic Blend Motor Oil

www.firepowerparts.com

Baja Designs

XL 80LED Headlight

www.bajadesigns.com

Trailtech

Trip Computer Voyager, Voyager Protector Mount, Fan Kit

www.trailtech.net

P3 Carbon

Carbon Skid Plate, Universal Airbox Vents

www.p3carbon.com