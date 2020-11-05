Results Archive
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

On Track School to Host 2nd Annual Scholarship Race November 13-15

November 5, 2020 8:00am | by:
On Track School and GPF (Georgia Practice Facility) are proud to announce the 2nd annual Cash for Class Scholarship Race. The mission: Community Support for Education Through Racing.

At last year’s integral race, GPF raised over $12,750 in donations to support education for racers. Over $9,300 in scholarships in 14 classes were awarded to racers in the form of tax free contributions for the first ever scholarship race for motocross athletes.

Cash awards are provided based on overall race results at the event in qualified classes as tax free deposits into 529 Educational Savings Plans set up by parents. The funds can be used toward college, trade school, technical institutes as well as private K-12 schools. Full explanation of how to use a 529 Education Plan.

On Track School is a 501(c)(3) non profit accredited distance learning school for grades K-12. Donations made in support of Cash for Class will receive tax deductible receipts. The Scholarship Race Board of Directors include the highest level of support from the AMA, MX Sports and industry leaders.

We would like to count on our motocross community’s support for education through racing. For more information, contact Andrea Leib, Tasha Renfro at 951-223-6787 or askme@ontrackschool.com.

2nd Annual Scholarship Race November 13-15, 2020
GPF, Cairo, GA
For more information, visit www.gpfmx.com.

