At the MXGP of Pietramurata earlier today, Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser (MXGP) and Red Bull KTM's Tom Vialle (MX2) claimed their respective titles at round 17 (of 18) of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship.

In the first MX2 moto, Vialle took the moto win and with an 82-point advantage and with only 75 points available, he officially claimed his first MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship title. The Red Bull KTM team put a gold #1 plate on the front of Vialle’s bike for the second moto but unfortunately he suffered a bike issue and had to pull into the pits for the team to fix his KTM. He returned to the race but was a lap down. He finished the race 23rd and did not earn any points in the moto.

Vialle said the following in a team press release:

“I’m so happy but there have been a lot of emotions today. I was a bit angry with the verdict this morning but to make the holeshot and lead the first moto was fantastic. I was almost crying on the last lap. There was so much emotion. It was really special. Crazy. In the second moto I was around sixth position and someone hit me and bent the gear shifter under the bike. I was stuck in second gear. I tried hard to get the bike into third but it was not possible, so I had to come into the pits. I still finished the moto. It was a bit of a shame because I was feeling so good today. Sometimes bad luck happens though. The important thing is that we achieved our goal. I want to say a big thanks to the whole team and everybody who worked together to make this happen. It was tiring to have a lot of races so close together and also keep the concentration through the training. I think we did it pretty good.”

Dirk Gruebel, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager said:

“Tom showed his potential in his first year with us in 2019. There was real progression but then over the winter he made another big step to be a title contender and world champion. He didn’t look back. He doesn’t get nervous. He had real competition, but Tom finished every race in a good spot, mainly in the top five, mostly in the top three. That’s the key to being world champion and now we are here celebrating. Hats-off to him and the family, unbelievable. We are known for having a fast 250 – also a 450! – but I still think we have the benchmark in MX2 for everybody and Tom is another rider who knows how to make starts with it. It’s a really good motorcycle and we’ve been winning since 2004 with that concept. Tom being the ninth world champion shows its quality.”

Robert Jonas, KTM Vice President Motorsports Offroad: