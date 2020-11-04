Colton Haaker Claims 2020 AMA EnduroCross Championship

Webb finished the season in second in his first season on the FactoryOne Sherco. “That final moto was a little was a little finicky and I didn’t totally trust Haaker in the beginning. I think I rode a little too soft in the beginning because I didn’t want to risk second in the championship. Then I charged and reeled Trystan in and he made a mistake at the end so I threw a Hail Marry at the finish there to try to make a pass. We had a good season and the Sherco factory was able to send over some maps and settings to help improve the bike. The tougher tracks these last few races also helped me be more competitive. Ultimately, it was a good year and I feel that we can improve from here.”

Hart took his second win of the season to end strong despite having ten stitches in his throttle hand from a round four crash. “I don’t really care about the overall win today…unless your number one, it doesn’t even matter. All I care about is getting that number one. So the most important thing for me is that I am there with Colton and Cody and can compete for that number one plate. I got the speed so now I just need to be more consistent.”

2020 Glen Helen AMA Super EnduroCross Round 6 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Moto Finishes Brand 1st Trystan Hart 1-2-1 KTM 2nd Cody Webb 2-1-2 Sherco 3rd Colton Haaker 3-3-3 Husqvarna 4th Max Gerston 4-4-6 Beta 5th Noah Kepple 7-5-4 Husqvarna 6th Cooper Abbott 5-7-5 KTM 7th Cory Graffunder 6-6-7 Yamaha 8th William Riordan 8-9-9 KTM 9th Ryder Leblond 10-8-10 KTM 10th Ty Cullins 11-10-8 TM 11th Spencer Wilton 9-12-11 KTM 12th Branden Petrie 12-11-13 KTM 13th Anthony Johnson 13-15-12 KTM 14th Daniel Lewis 14-13-14 Husqvarna 15th Adam Hartnagel 15-14-15 KTM

2020 GEICO AMA EnduroCross Super EnduroCross Championship Results

Position Rider Brand Points 1st Colton Haaker Husqvarna 139 2nd Cody Webb Sherco 131 3rd Trystan Hart KTM 130 4th Cooper Abbott KTM 105 5th Cory Graffunder Yamaha 90 6th Noah Kepple Husqvarna 88 7th Max Gerston Beta 85 8th Ty Cullins TM 68 9th William Riordan KTM 67 10th Ryder Leblond KTM 61 10th Spenser Wilton KTM 61

The Super EnduroCross Junior championship recognizes riders that are twenty-one and under competing in the pro class. For the third year in a row and in his last year of eligibility, TM rider Ty Cullins earned the Junior championship. He finished eighth in the championship, just one point ahead of seventeen-year-old William Riordan on a KTM. Ryder Leblond, another teenager rounded out the top ten in the series.

Beta’s Morgan Tanke took the win in the Women’s class to end Shelby Turner’s perfect season. Tanke took the holeshot and never relinquished the lead. Turner put the pressure on to the end to finish a close second and wrap up her fourth EnduroCross Women’s championship. Tanke was second in the championship. Sherco’s Louise Forsley finished third at the final round and third in the championship.

Tyler Smith won the Amateur/Intermediate class at the final round and took the championship on his Husqvarna. Shelby Turner finished second in the race on her KTM and second in the championship. Joshua Fout rounded out the podium at the final round and took third in the championship on his Yamaha.

TM rider Ryan Gouveia won the final round of the Vet 35+ class and edged out defending champion Craig Thompson for the championship. Dan Hayakawa rounded out the podium at the final round and Kyle Strever finished fourth in the race but earned third in the overall championship on his Yamaha.

Images by Jack Jaxson