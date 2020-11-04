The Canard/Barcia/Tomac revolution happened about a dozen years ago. In the intervening decade, every major team has built a huge amateur effort off of the side of the pro team. This made sense on paper. But then a problem emerged. There might be one Canard, one Barcia, and one Tomac per year in the amateur ranks. Maybe there are two. But once five or six manufacturers are all signing kids, the math no longer works. It’s not possible to have six can’t-miss 16-year-olds racing at the same time. Think about it this way: three years of six prospects would result in 18 riders. Five years of six prospects would result in 30 riders. That means there’s not even enough room for all of these prospects to even make a single supercross main, and that’s not even including the fast riders outside of that five-year window, like veterans who stick around, or riders who come over from outside the U.S.

When you invest in that many prospects, they’re not all gonna hit.

We can all think of hotshot ams that came to the pros with factory rides and didn’t succeed. It’s become commonplace. But this process continued, because in this sport we don’t measure the misses that way. They don’t see prospect not panning out as a miss. The real miss is the prospect you could have had that someone else got.

Look, there was a time in this sport where very few riders could win races. Kawasaki Team Green snapped up Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart. They were amazing and won everything. These two are literally 1-2 at the top of the all-time AMA combined supercross/motocross career wins list. They raced in the same era and came up through the same pathway, with Kawasaki Team Green. If you didn’t get one of those two guys, you were probably facing zero chance at winning races, save for the small miracle that was Chad Reed, the only other rider in the world with the talent to battle RC and Stew on a supercross track. If you didn’t have one of those three, you were out of the running. That’s a grim reality to face.