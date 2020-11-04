Results Archive
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sun Nov 8
2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Schedule Released

November 4, 2020 12:00pm | by:
2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Schedule Released

TULSA, OK – Cycle City Promotions announced today that the 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series will have 12 rounds beginning in January. After careful consideration regarding the ongoing pandemic, and the safety of our racers, spectators and staff, the 2021 series locations are those that we feel will be the best fit for safe yet exciting race action.

The first two rounds of the series will be held at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, on January 8th and 9th. The series is scheduled to wrap up in Amarillo, Texas, with Rounds 11 and 12 on March 5th and 6th.

The full schedule is as follows:

Round 1January 8Mississippi State UniversityStarkville, Mississippi
Round 2January 9Mississippi State UniversityStarkville, Mississippi
Round 3January 15Levelland Event CenterLubbock, Texas
Round 4January 16Levelland Event CenterLubbock, Texas
Round 5January 22Lazy E ArenaGuthrie, Oklahoma
Round 6January 23Lazy E ArenaGuthrie, Oklahoma
Round 7January 29National Western ComplexDenver, Colorado
Round 8January 30National Western ComplexDenver, Colorado
Round 9February 5Reno Livestock Events CenterReno, Nevada
Round 10February 6Reno Livestock Events CenterReno, Nevada
Round 11March 5Amarillo National CenterAmarillo, Texas
Round 12March 6Amarillo National CenterAmarillo, Texas

“After many conversations and careful consideration, the Kicker Arenacross team is really excited about the upcoming series we have lined up,” said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “We are thrilled to get back to racing in 2021 and plan to do so in as safe a manner as possible for everyone involved.”

The priority at these events will be the health and safety of the riders, fans and support staff involved. Our return to racing will be a responsible one, including guidelines and protocols for competitors and essential staff. We will work with the venues and will comply with all federal, state and local mandates.

The 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Pro Series will be televised on network television. Details will be announced regarding how you can watch as soon as they are finalized. 

