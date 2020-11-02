Results Archive
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A OptiMate Lithium 4s 0.8A Battery Charger

November 2, 2020 9:30am
TGI Freeday: Win A OptiMate Lithium 4s 0.8A Battery Charger

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from OptiMate:

OptiMate Lithium 4s 0.8A battery charger

Winter is coming and at OptiMate we want to make sure your bike is always fully charged and ready for you to ride. Whether you are parking your bike for a few days or for the whole winter, you need to make sure you keep a charger hooked up especially with the new Lithium (LFP) batteries that are coming standard in many bikes. This OptiMate Lithium 4s 0.8A is the charger recommended by Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, KTM and many of the lithium battery manufacturers. If you aren’t lucky enough to win this TGI Freeday giveaway, be sure to pick up one from your local Parts Unlimited or Drag Specialties dealer!
MSRP: $65.89

  • OptiMate Lithium 4s 0.8A battery charger OptiMate
  • OptiMate Lithium 4s 0.8A battery charger OptiMate

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now