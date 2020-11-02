With the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule announcement last week, riders, teams members, media, and fans could now start to prepare for the new season. But the announcement also brought on questions—specifically the TBA locations and dates for rounds 13 through 16, the date of the finale in Salt Lake City, and if fans would be permitted.

Last Tuesday, Feld Entertainment held a conference call with the media. Sean Brennen, Public Relations Manager – Motorsports, Feld Entertainment, Inc., hosted the conference call as Dave Prater, Senior Director of Operations, Two-Wheel, Feld Entertainment, Inc., answered questions and provided more insight on the new schedule. Here are some of the topics that were discussed in the call.

Frequently Asked Questions on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Will fans be allowed?

We will start here since this is one of the most talked about topics. Yes, Feld Entertainment is preparing for fans to be allowed to attend races at each venue. Currently, the plan is for all venues to have about 20-25 percent capacity at the moment—with hopes that each venue will be able to open up more in the months leading up to the event—which is great news. Prater said Feld is basically taking the idea of the Salt Lake City “bubble” and working to introduce fans into that plan in a safe fashion. He said bringing fans back to live events is still something the company is developing, although they did announce a Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness plan that outlines policies from both Feld's perspective and the fans' perspective. Prater also touched on several of the policies that will be in place: specially, anyone in attendance over the age of two years old will be required to wear a face mask throughout the entirety of their time on the venue’s grounds.

“We are holding ourselves to a new standard,” Prater said. “That goes from the race teams to the families that are coming to watch the event live.”

Prater continued to acknowledge how Feld Entertainment was successfully able to include fans in its first Monster Jam event since the COVID-19 outbreak. On October 24 and 25 in Arlington, Texas, over 31,000 total fans attended the two-day event. Again, the events were capped at 20 percent capacity. With the social distancing rules in place, Prater said there will be pod-seating available, meaning families or friends can purchase a pack of seats together but their seats will be socially distanced from others seated in the same section.

“They can rest assure that we are doing everything and everything to keep them safe,” Prater said families coming safely to the varies venues for 2021 supercross events. “We are going to set the standard for the industry.”

Tickets for the first 12 rounds will go on sale to the general public on December 8. Preferred customers have the ability to sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets a week prior on December 1, by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com.

“For the past seven months, Feld Entertainment has working and continues to work on a wellness plan in order to bring back to live events,” Prater said.

Prater also said the plan is to bring back the pit parties, where fans will have the opportunity to peruse through the paddock to see the riders and their bikes under the team tents from approximately noon to 6 p.m. locally.