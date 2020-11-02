3. The crumbs in the dirt

MX2 was tight. Just one point divided the podium with Olsen losing out due to Geerts’ checkered flag. The Dane is now up to fourth in the standings and just 16 points from Maxime Renaux in third. He could manage yet another top-three championship finish to cap a fourth and last season in the class with a brilliantly consistency. His final rank in standings read: 3-3-2 since 2017 on the FC 250 F. If only Olsen had not had to deal with wrist and neck injuries sustained shortly before the beginning of the season and then just before the restart in the summer then he could have easily joined Vialle and Geerts in this year’s title battle.

Olsen was one of four riders in a group split by only 38 points for the third and last spot on the champions podium for 2020. He gained ground on Renaux (fifth at Trentino), and passed teammate Jed Beaton (fourth) by one point. Winner of the last MX2 Grand Prix in Lommel, Ben Watson, was unlucky to crash hard in the first moto and then struggle with a mid-pack position at the start of the second. The Brit was eighth overall and is now 39 points adrift of Renaux.

Third in the MXGP category standings (and thus the credit and the bonus payments that goes with it) also still has to be settled. Gajser will be mindful of mistakes that could lead to injury and let Cairoli in for a dramatic sweep…but the KTM man has to defend as well as attack as he sits only 18 points ahead of Seewer who will be gunning for that second place and a repeat of his achievement from 2019.

4. Kiwi gold

Once again the FIM WMX contest really delivered in the entertainment stakes. For the fifth time since the series was lifted from “World Cup” to “World Championship” pegging in 2009 the destination of the gold medal went down to the last race and the last laps of the season.

Back in 2017 many doubted whether the competition could ever be as close as the two points that covered three riders at the end of play in France and fell in Kiara Fontanesi’s favor.

Well, 2020 actually levelled the field.

Dixon Racing Team Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan defended her crown on Saturday in Italy with overall victory but tied on points with Yamaha’s Nancy Van De Ven (the Dutchwoman losing that ‘17 dispute so cruelly and finally in the French mud). The countback went to moto victories and the New Zealander’s five triumphs, one of which had come in the first outing at Pietramurata, was the clincher to the despairing Van de Ven’s three. The latter missed out on passing Shana Van Der Vlist by less than three seconds in the first moto; that fourth position instead of fifth would have been enough for the precious points to have made a difference.

As for Duncan, the 24-year-old consolidated her position as the world’s fastest female with a second crown on the bounce, and after coming back from a rough crash and DNF in Faenza that allowed her competitors to get closer than they perhaps deserved to be.