Complete Survey, Chance to Win Over $1,400 in Prizes!

About the PRIZES

The O’Neal 5 Series Helmet is constructed using a lightweight ABS shell. This 5 Series line pairs a Coolmax® liner with multiple air vents to help keep you cool and dry during longer rides and hot summer motos.

• Lightweight ABS shell construction

• Shell weight (size large): 1380grams (±50)

• Coolmax® liner Ultra-plush, removable/washable padded liner keeps you cool and dry by wicking away sweat

• Adjustable visor design

• Multiple air vents help keep you cool and dry

• Durable multi-colored matte coated graphics

• Replacement parts available

• Meets DOT, ECE 22-05 and AS/NZS safety standards





With over 50 years of racing technology and development, the Hardwear line is the culmination of race-inspired graphics and features based on the needs of riders like Dean Wilson and Alex Ray. The Hardwear line has received critical acclaim from the world’s harshest test labs and editorial staff. Superior materials give unsurpassed freedom of movement, while Pro-Lite and intake vents work to keep you cool in the most severe conditions. Whether on the track or out in the backcountry, a Hardwear gear set will be a comfortable, yet durable addition to your arsenal.

SIZES: Adult S-XXL

Fit: Athletic Pro Style fit. Not too loose or too tight. Raglan Cut

Features:

• Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring the All-New ‘Pro-Lite’ Performance Fabric with 4-way stretch

• Closed cell vented panels under the arms, and on wrists

• Sublimated no fade graphic

• Vented and Tagless neck design

Function:

• The lightest jersey in our history at only 6oz (size L)

• Extended tail with cooling mesh

• Silicone print on tail to keep your jersey tucked in

• Micro cuff decreases restriction

SIZES: Adult 28-40

FEATURES:

• Reduced weight – our lightest Hardwear pant!

• 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place

• Extra-long leather heat shield

• Wide accordion knees, sized for knee braces

• Seat padding for extra comfort

• Triple stitched in critical areas for durability

• Lightweight protective rubber patches

• Stretch spandex panels

• Ergonomic pre-bent and padded knee area

• Heavy duty but lightweight denier fabrics

The Airwear glove is the lightest of all the O’Neal gloves! This resilient glove allows for easy mobility in all types of riding and features an ultra-flexible, formed palm for a long-lasting precision fit that comes in a variety of graphics.

SIZES: Adult S – 2XL (8 – 12)

FEATURES

• Palm material made of Nano-front technology allowing sweat absorption, feels soft to the skin and reduces irritation drastically, creating the best functioning glove on the market.

• Long lasting and 4-way flexible vented material for the perfect fit

• Slip-on lightweight design with bold non-fade graphics

• Nanofront Seamless rollover fingertips, touchscreen compatible

• Nanofront double layer thumb reinforcement

• Revolutionary 2-part magnetic goggle

• Lens is fixed magnetically to the frame AND very easy to take off and put back on

• Wide field of vision due to the frameless design

• Jacquard webbing strap with TPR

• Triple foam for optimum comfort, durability and moisture wicking

• Size-adjustable strap

• 100% UV protection

• Anti-scratch coating for durability

• Goggle pouch included

• Mudflap with 3 pack of tear-offs included

• Anti-fog lens with tear-off pins

Sizes: Adult 7-13

• “Full Tilt RDX Pivot System” allows maximum forward and rear motion

• Shin plates that are adjustable to accommodate larger calf sizes in 3 settings for a custom fit

• “Army Rubber” bonded sole with heavy-duty adhesive and a hidden reinforced lock stitch

• 4 Aluminum Alloy double pin and “Lock Snap” buckles

• 3-piece super grip heat resistant rubber plates, for constant contact with the bike

• Wrap around Gel and Latex foam interior ankle support

• Extended length steel shank

• Slim toe box height for the perfect shift

• Dual compound rubber/plastic for extra flex at the bottom of the shin plate

• Replacement parts: straps, buckles, rubber sole, footbed insert, boot upper body, and service kit are available

• 3-in-1 bag features separate and removable FULL-FEATURED Head Case Helmet bag and Boot Bag

• Helmet Case accessible via top panel opening / Velcro opening mesh panels for airflow

• SLED (Structural Load Equalizing Deck) System for increased durability and handling in any condition

• Heavy-duty oversized wheels with wheel protection guards

• Internal adjustable mesh dividers for custom organization

• Hideaway changing mat

• Multiple under lid storage pockets for increased capacity

• Small tool storage pack (included)

Total MSRP of everything is $1,424.93! Good luck!