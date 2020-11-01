Jorge Prado Announces Lung Infection Due to COVID-19

Last week, Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the MXGP of Lommel (round 15 of 18). The team announced the 19-year-old was in “accordance with health and sanitary guidelines” and that the “rest of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have been tested and returned negative results.”

This morning, the Spaniard has announced he has contracted a lung infection due to COVID-19.

“It hurts not being at the rest track giving my best. Dud COVID-19 I got a lung infection that will keep me out of competition. I need to recover to get healthy again. Thank you for the support. #sixt1🔥”

In 14 rounds during his rookie year in the MXGP class, Prado finished with three overall Grand Prix wins and five moto wins. He sits fifth in the MXGP standings following today’s MXGP of Trentino (round 16 of 18). He will return to the Red Bull KTM team in 2021 for his second MXGP season.

Below is Prado’s full post.