Straight outta Nottinghamshire, England, it’s been a frantically positive couple of weeks for Ben Watson, the 23 year-old the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team competitor. First came the Englishman’s first career Grand Prix win at Lommel, Belgium on October 25, and a few minutes afterward, the announcement that he would be joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP squad for 2021. Watson will now turn his attentions to this weekend and the first of the final three Grands Prix of the 2020 season set to run on the hardpack of Pietramurata, Italy. “After Lommel I am of course feeling good,” said Watson on Thursday. “It’s been an emotional week but it’s time to focus on Italy.” And that’s where we found Ben when it came time to do the interview you’re about to read: In an automobile and driving pell-mell towards Sunday’s MXGP of Trentino. Currently slotted-in at sixth in points in the MX2 World Championship, Watson is hoping to leave Italy as the P5 man in the final FIM MX2 World Championship standings, as well as Great Britain’s next FIM Gold Medal hopeful.

Racer X: Okay Ben. Thanks for taking the time to do this. First and foremost, congratulations on winning the first Grand Prix of your career as well as landing the ride with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team for 2021.

Ben Watson: Yeah, thank you very much. I’m really happy to get that. It couldn’t have gone any better, to be honest. It’s a real amazing opportunity. I was real happy with that. Especially now with the COVID-19 situation at the moment. I think it’s a difficult time for everyone isn’t it? So I was grateful to get that opportunity from Yamaha.

Come this Sunday and the week beyond, you’ll be competing at the Arco di Trento circuit in Italy. What do you make of that place and the track itself?

Arco, yeah, the place is cool and the scene around the track is real nice. It’s going to be a shame there will be no spectators, but yeah, it’s a cool track.

What’s it like going to these races where everything is locked down and, for the most part, there are no spectators present and hanging off the fences?

Yeah, it’s real strange. Especially when you go to a race like Belgium. Lommel, those races were five minutes from my house. The whole atmosphere with all of this is one in the same. Normally, the Lommel GP, for the UK fans, is one of the closest races to travel to. Normally, it is like my second home GP and I now have three podiums in a row there. No one was there to see it. Normally, I have quite a big following at Lommel, but everyone watched it on TV. It’s not the same.

Last Sunday at Lommel was officially your 69th career Grand Prix start and you went out and won the first GP of your career. That had to be a total rush for you, eh?

Yeah, it was incredible. I mean, when you look back on your career and you think, “What was going through my mind five years ago?” I really didn’t know where I would be at this point and you look back on all the injuries and the times things weren’t going good. When you get a win like I did, it makes everything completely worth it. It was a real emotional day. When I won the first moto on Sunday, it was a real big achievement for me and then I said to myself, “One more thing I need is a GP win and I’ll be thrilled.” When I got it, it was more than I expected. The feeling was unbelievable.