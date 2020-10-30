If the name Tom Vialle sounds familiar to you, it's either because his father, Fredric, was also a Grand Prix winner, or maybe the fact that he was controversially removed from the French MXoN team last year over a dispute with the French Motorcycling Federation over the Red Bull logos on his Red Bull KTM cap and official French national uniforms. France ended up losing the MXoN for the first time in five years, and with Vialle closing in on the 2020 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship, it looks like the rider will get the last laugh.

Now let's look at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule. Feld Entertainment, organizers of the series, have had quite a challenge ever since they had to stop the 2020 series back in March. They first had to figure out a way to get the last seven races of the championship in, and they successfully did that with the "Salt Lake City 7," racing in Rice-Eccles Stadium seven times in 22 days without any fans. It was quite the undertaking, but fans all over the world were thrilled to see the guys back on track. The races all aired live on TV or NBC Sports Gold and were a welcome diversion for everyone back at home suffering through lockdown.

Unfortunately, all these months later, Feld and the whole world are still dealing with coronavirus, which made even planning a series this winter yet another huge undertaking. As our own Jason Weigandt suggested back in June after SLC, they decided on a similar plan of finding a good market with an available stadium and setting up there for three races in eight days, though at least with limited-capacity fans this time. Having three rounds in one stadium means cutting down the in-and-out costs of hauling in dirt and infrastructure for the promoter, as well as cutting travel expenses for the teams (at least in regard to miles on the road). They also left the back end of the schedule TBA, just in case there is a major change in this health crisis; they could maybe do some races in California, where right now no stadiums are booking events. And that means that, for the first time in the history of the supercross, which really started in its present shape with the 1972 Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum, there are no rounds scheduled for California. Hopefully, that will change.

None of 2020 has been easy for anyone, and 2021 isn't looking much better at the moment. Things are sounding bleak in Europe already—not only is Italy getting ready to lock down, but so are Great Britain, France, Belgium, and more—and they haven't had it nearly as bad as we have here in the U.S. We all want life to go on, to somehow get back to normal, but for now this uncertainty is our new normal.