The 16th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this weekend as the MXGP paddock takes on the first race of the final three-round run in Italy. The MXGP of Trentino (round 16) is set for Sunday, November 1, the MXGP of Pietramura (round 17) is set for November 4, and the final round (round 18) MXGP of Garda - Trentino is set for November 8.
Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Ita)Sunday, November 1
2020 Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|583
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|509
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|499
|4
|Jorge Prado
|476
|5
|Romain Febvre
|465
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|651
|2
|Jago Geerts
|577
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|476
|4
|Jed Beaton
|456
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|446
Other Links
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP of Trentino MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Trentino MX2 Entry List
Main Image: KTM Images/Ray Archer