In late August, Ricky Carmichael announced the end of his 15-year relationship with Suzuki, which began for the 2005 season, in which he won both the AMA 250 Supercross and Motocross Championships for the brand. Carmichael stayed with Suzuki past retirement into a brand ambassador role, then team ownership with the RCH Suzuki team. Even after that team closed, Carmichael continued to ride Suzukis whenever he would make an appearance with a motorcycle.

But on August 26, Carmichael announced in an open letter to fans that his Suzuki relationship had no come to an end. He hinted at other types of motorcycle endeavors beyond just off-road riding. But, if RC does want to get back on a supercross or motocross track, what bike will he do it on? This new video shows you, as RC has gone back to his roots on a Kawasaki, built by Pro Circuit.

This doesn't appear to be an official Kawasaki ambassador job, but just a bike built by his old friends at Pro Circuit and sporting Monster Energy logos. Either way, he can still whip that thing pretty good!