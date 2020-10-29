Travis Pastrana And Others Launch Athlete-Owned CBD Brand, Just Live

LOS ANGELES, CA – Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Travis Pastrana and Paul Rodriguez launch CBD brand, Just Live. The famed athletes have come together to provide fitness enthusiasts of all levels with natural, fully transparent, and completely compliant alternatives to painkillers for sports and fitness recovery.

“These are trusted and elite athletes at the top of their game in their respective sports and each of them could have partnered with any brand in the space,” said co-founder of Just Live and SVP of Action Sports & Olympics at Wasserman, Steve Ruff. “Instead they chose to invest in and co-found Just Live because they’re all passionate about building global awareness around CBD as a natural solution for pain, recovery and overall wellness.” Kevin Meehan, CEO of Just Live, added, “It is our hope that the collective power of these athletes, with a combined social following of over 43 million, will strengthen consumer education around the CBD category.”

Just Live products are formulated with clean, responsibly sourced ingredients for a trusted form of recovery. All Just Live products are THC-free and have no intoxicating attributes. With founding athletes competing at the highest levels including the Olympic Games, Just Live’s high-quality products are completely compliant and created via a fully transparent supply chain. Just Live’s inaugural product line includes Just Live Roll-On Freeze, Broad Spectrum Drops, Deep Sleep Capsules, Vegan Softgels, and high potency Daily Vitamin C Gummies.

Just Live’s products provide a non-mind altering and effective form of recovery that supports physical and mental health. Just Live’s founding athletes hold both physical and mental wellness in the highest regard when choosing what to put into their bodies. The co-founding athletes will work closely with the brand’s formulation team to help continue and guide the products that are created based on what they have found to be the most effective for their performance and what is important to them on a personal level.

In addition to the founding athletes, Just Live’s investor model is athlete-based as well, professional athlete investors include Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Jamie Andreson, Olympic snowboard slopestyle Gold Medalist Sage Kotsenburg, among additional athletes in the sport and outdoor space, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to helping athletes find a form of safe and natural recovery that supports physical and mental wellbeing.

Just Live product pricing starts at $29.99. Products are available for purchase on justlive.com. Also visit @jslv on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.