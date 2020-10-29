Strang Still Has It

Once upon a time it was common for 30-plus age riders to dominate GNCC Racing. In fact, Rodney Smith won his fifth GNCC title at age 40 back in 2004. However, it has since become a younger rider’s game. Now, much like Pro Motocross, by the time a rider hits their 30s, they’re hitting the tail end of their career. Josh Strang has definitely become the exception. By no means should Strang be considered “old” but aged at 32 years old, he’s the senior rider in the XC1 class. But he still has it.

Strang came over from Australia in late 2006 and tried his hand in the 250 A class at a couple of late season GNCC events. This was prior to the addition of the XC2 class in GNCC. After a couple of top five finishes in 250 A, the experience would lead to a full-time ride with the Suzuki squad in 2007. He took his first GNCC overall win in 2008, and full GNCC National Championship in 2010. In 2012, Suzuki disbanded its off-road team so Strang took a ride on the West Coast as part of the RPM/KTM team for a season. He moved back east in 2013 and returned to GNCC Racing on a nearly privateer effort for several seasons. Eventually he landed on the Factory Husqvarna squad before moving over to the Babbitt’s Kawasaki team last season.

The last few seasons have been a bit up and down for Strang. He’s taken some podiums, but a few minor injuries and some tough luck have also left him off the podium a lot as well. This has been a bit of a comeback year for Josh. He’s scored podiums in nine out of 12 races so far, and two of them are wins. A few folks have argued that the absence of several big contenders such as Thad Duvall, Trevor Bollinger, Ricky Russell, Ben Kelley, and Josh Toth have helped Strang’s results but if you’ve watched him closely and watched his speed, the fact is Strang has elevated himself this season and is truly looking really good.

As an example, Strang won the Camp Coker event earlier in the season after a hard-fought battle with Kailub Russell. Strang was still leading Russell when the defending champion went down. As for the Ironman GNCC, well, Steward Baylor came in as the favorite having won the last three events but Strang was able to win the race straight up. No drama, no issues, he was simply the best rider on this day.