Monster Energy AMA Supercross has set the start of the 2021 schedule, starting on January 16 with first of three races in Houston. That's the simple part, but there are many other details to flesh out, and many other details still yet unknown. Dave Prater, Feld Entertainment's Senior Director of Operations, Two-Wheel, met with the press on Tuesday, October 27, to answer any and all questions. That includes tackling big topics like day/night races, why they picked the cities and stadiums they did, when they hope to announce the final rounds of the season, and more.

