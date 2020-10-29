Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Exhaust Podcast: Supercross Schedule Explained

October 29, 2020 12:15pm
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross has set the start of the 2021 schedule, starting on January 16 with first of three races in Houston. That's the simple part, but there are many other details to flesh out, and many other details still yet unknown. Dave Prater, Feld Entertainment's Senior Director of Operations, Two-Wheel, met with the press on Tuesday, October 27, to answer any and all questions. That includes tackling big topics like day/night races, why they picked the cities and stadiums they did, when they hope to announce the final rounds of the season, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

More on the 2021 Supercross Schedule:

