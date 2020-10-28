If you're looking for a little bit more rear-end compliancy and a less rigid chassis feel, look into the Works Connection Elite Axle Blocks. This simple change could make the difference you've been looking for in your bike and have you feeling much more comfortable on the track.

The Works Connection Elite Axle Blocks have the following features:

- Converts stock fixed axle design to floating type to improve traction and handling

- Integrated caliper receiver post to ensure precise measurement for true chain alignment

- Titanium drive-side receiver

- Ultra-slim design precision CNC’d from 6061 T-6 billet aluminum

- Manufactured with tighter tolerances than O.E.M. parts

- Reversible design to keep your axle adjustment bolts from extending beyond their service range

- Anodized in Blue, Red, Black, Orange and Silver (raw)

- Square ‘removal tool’ nut included

- Laser engraved ‘WC’ logos

