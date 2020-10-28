Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Garage: Works Connection Elite Axle Blocks

October 28, 2020 4:00pm

If you're looking for a little bit more rear-end compliancy and a less rigid chassis feel, look into the Works Connection Elite Axle Blocks. This simple change could make the difference you've been looking for in your bike and have you feeling much more comfortable on the track.

The Works Connection Elite Axle Blocks have the following features:

- Converts stock fixed axle design to floating type to improve traction and handling

- Integrated caliper receiver post to ensure precise measurement for true chain alignment

- Titanium drive-side receiver

- Ultra-slim design precision CNC’d from 6061 T-6 billet aluminum

- Manufactured with tighter tolerances than O.E.M. parts

- Reversible design to keep your axle adjustment bolts from extending beyond their service range

- Anodized in Blue, Red, Black, Orange and Silver (raw)

- Square ‘removal tool’ nut included

- Laser engraved ‘WC’ logos

