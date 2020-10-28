Kris Keefer introduces the 2021 Yamaha YZ250F with the help of Yamaha Motor Corporation's Mike Ulrich at State Fair MX Park. We know how the Yamaha stacks up in the 250 Class at the pro level, but what exactly does this bike offer for the consumer?

Keefer details the differences between the 2020 and 2021 models, what you can expect in both feel and performance of the new machine, and how you can better setup the new bike if you were to purchase it.

2021 Yamaha YZ250F