By now you know who Jordan Jarvis is, and if you don’t, go watch the second 250 moto from the Florida National, or either 250 moto from the Fox Raceway National. The SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki rider made history by becoming the second female racer to compete in the motos in the “modern era” of the series—the only other being Doreen Payne in the 500 class of the Denver National in 1983. Now that Jarvis has got a taste of what racing is like at the highest level, she’s gearing up to make another go of it in 2021. We caught up with Jarvis to chat about what it was like finally realizing her dream, being a female in a male-dominated sport, and what the future may hold for the determined racer.

Racer X: Jordan what’s up, what have you been up to since the nationals came to a close?

Jordan Jarvis: After Fox Raceway I hit another race, [The MotoPlayground Race at] Ponca City to get some more time, this year has been kind of slow. Since then I’ve just been taking a little break, getting ready for the next season, and changing a few things up. I’m mentally preparing myself for some harder workouts, stuff like that.

What was it like when you finally got in the motos for a national? You were trying all last year too. What was it like when you were finally on the gate watching the 30-second board go sideways?

It was insane. Growing up I’ve always wanted to race a pro national, and I’ve always felt I could do it. I thought it was possible to do it this year, but it’s one of those things where you don’t know it’s going to happen until it actually happens. I definitely felt really good at Fox Raceway and was extremely stoked when I got to go up there on the line. Just to be up there, to be out there racing with all those guys, is a feeling that can’t be replicated. It’s unbelievable. Everyone has been asking me if it’s been stressful, but I think the most stressful part of the day, at least for me, is qualifying for the main [program]. Once you get there it’s extremely freeing. I’m not really racing for a specific position, I’m just out there to ride my best and enjoy my time out there. I don’t think I’ve ever felt that joyful being on a bike on the track like that, it was just insane. There weren’t as many people as there normally are at a national, but even just seeing those people cheering, and getting to be on the line with past and future champions, stuff like that is just insane.