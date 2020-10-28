Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Full Schedule

OTOR Issue 204: MXGP Visits Lommel, MotoGP Visits Spain, Prado, Seewer and More

October 28, 2020 11:00am | by:
The tenth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #204

Races: Belgium and Spain

Pictures, Blogs and perspective from the MXGP triple header at Lommel and the MotoGP double in MotorLand as 2020 nears a finale.

Seewer, Prado’s starts & MotoGP tech

Feature articles on the Yamaha MXGP star, the Prado start phenomenon and riders and staff talk about some of the best MotoGP innovations.

Interviews: Ezpeleta Jnr, Brivio, HRC

Asking HRC about a term without the ‘other’ Marquez, Suzuki’s title-bidding effort, Joel Smets talks a career in MX & Dorna’s Carlos Ezpeleta.

Riding Husqvarna’s 701s

Roland Brown goes all-white at the prospect of trying two very different Husqvarnas and casts his verdict in his latest motorcycle review.

Read Now
