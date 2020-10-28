Here’s what I’m worried about. Let’s say by 2022 they can go back to normal and only hold races on Saturdays. I don’t think you guys will want to go back to that! I think you like this too much!

I agree. I would be willing to do more races, total, if we has less time between the races. I know that will sound weird because we’re always saying what a grind the season is, and that the season is so long and has so many races. The actual caveat to that is not just that we’re doing so many races, it’s that we’re doing so much riding during the week. And that’s what it takes to be prepared and stay sharp from Saturday to the next Saturday. But then, in the three weeks we were in Salt Lake City, I rode seven times, but if those were normal weeks, I would have ridden 12 times. That’s a huge difference in the load on the body. To me it just makes more sense for all of us to race this way. Let’s just go racing. I’m actually going to do way more laps on a Tuesday at home than I am if we have a Tuesday race. Let’s just line ‘em up and see who wins.

Well, there is one difference from Salt Lake City that I want to point out. Last year, we did this at the end of the season. You were coming back from injury, so that was different for you, but most riders were probably in mid-season form, they had their bikes where they wanted them. They didn’t need to test between races. But we know that’s not the case after Anaheim 1. Riders are usually freaking out, back at the test track Monday morning. So, isn’t it going to be more difficult to work in this scenario, far from California, for the first rounds instead of the final rounds?

For me, no. I don’t really see myself going 180 with a new setup. We don’t have a new motorcycle this year, same chassis, same parts, everything. So, I’ve been able to take some good time off right now and recharge the batteries. If we had a new bike I think it would be more nerve-wracking to go to a three-race stint in Texas and know there’s no chance you can come back here to California, or anywhere, with familiar circumstances and the resources to go testing. So maybe some riders will be in that situation if they’re on a new bike.