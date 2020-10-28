Malcolm Stewart Joins Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha

Stewart raced for the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda in 2019 (although his season was cut short by a broken leg at the Glendale Supercross) and 2020 (his best 450SX season to date). We heard his time with the team had concluded following the end of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, then he posted photos and videos on Instagram of himself riding both a Kawasaki KX450 and a KTM 450 SX-F. Now, he officially is signed, as Yamaha confirmed the news with a statement.

Below is the full press release from Yamaha.

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Malcolm Stewart to their 450 team for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The 2016 250SX East Champion will line up alongside the 2018 250SX West Champion, Aaron Plessinger, and the back-to-back 250SX West Champion, Dylan Ferrandis, for a three-pronged threat in the highly competitive premier class.

Stewart is fresh off his best season in the 450 class. The Florida rider really started hitting his stride in the seven-race run in Salt Lake City, finishing fourth at the season finale to end the year seventh in the standings. Stewart looks to build on that momentum next season with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team.

Jeremy Coker - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

"Adding Malcolm to our already great line up excites me that much more for this upcoming season. He is an amazing rider, especially when it comes to the whoops. I can't wait to see him on the track."

Malcolm Stewart - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to join the team. I’ve known a lot of the guys before, when I was around the team back in 2011. Gareth Swanepoel is my trainer and he works with their guys, plus I have a few buddies there. So, it isn’t a big change for me. It just kind of adds another piece to the puzzle.

“I’m definitely happy. The team has had a lot of success and has dominated the 250 class. They have a phenomenal setup and to be a part of their first year in the 450 class, it makes it more exciting for all of us. I feel like we have some good heavy hitters. Myself, Dylan Ferrandis, and Aaron Plessinger, every single one of us has won a 250 title. It should be a really good year. It’s only Supercross right now, but hopefully it goes well, and we can turn it into something in the future.”