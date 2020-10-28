You and your family are natives of the Santa Cruz mountains in Northern California. Tell me about the fires, and what your experience was.

So, we had the CZU Lightning fire up here. It came in on August 18th. I got a text message from my brother telling me we had to get out. So, I went up to my dad’s house. I’m in the process of remodeling my house so all my belongings and my motorcycle shop is at my dad’s place. All our motorcycle stuff was up there. It was a lifetime worth of stuff, not just mine, but my brothers and my dad’s. So, we went to my dad’s house first to evacuate family, my dad and my brother’s family, and grab a couple of the things that we had there. We ended up evacuating. My dad has a museum and we’re just all crazy motorcycle enthusiasts. He probably had over a hundred motorcycles at the property. I probably ended up putting 25, 30 bikes out in the middle of a field and we took ten with us. We also took some small belongings and stuff like that. But you really don’t know what to take at that moment. After everyone was evacuated, I went back up there that night to try and save the house and ranch. I couldn’t just sit there not knowing what was going on. I rode up there on the dual sport motorcycle. I was already encountering fire before I even got to the property, and when I arrived to the property, the fire was a hundred yards from the house and shop. I ended up getting a couple of CDF [California Department of Forestry] Fire guys to come up there. We fought vigorously as much as we could. The shop and the house started getting engulfed in fire and we couldn’t stop it. In a last-ditch effort, we ended up cutting all the trees and brush around the museum because there’s lots of my dad’s old bikes in there that are irreplaceable. And then the CDF ended up hosing and soaking the building down before they had to evacuate to protect their own safety. We had to leave again because it was a Crown Fire [note: Crown Fire is when the tops of trees are burning] and it was too dangerous to be in that area. The next morning, I ended up going back to the property to see and survey the damage. I got on my motorcycle and rode in through some back trails, as all the main roads were closed and locked down. I saw the house and shop had been burned to the ground, but the museum was still standing. So, I called some friends because there was still fire everywhere. They came up. We pulled all the bikes out of the museum and then we kind of realized how real the fire actually was at that point.

That must have been really hard to see your family home completely gone.

It was. Then on my way back out, I went back down to where I’m living, which is my fiancée’s house in Boulder Creek. I noticed how close the fire was enclosing in on her West Park neighborhood, so I ended up staying and fighting fire that whole night. We were cutting fire lines around all the houses. Unfortunately, we were super short on help. There were only three CDF firefighters for the entire neighborhood, and all we had was just a pick and shovels between all of us. We fought the fire that night and saved what we could. Late that night I was on my bike and riding around. I came across a friend just down the road and noticed that he was by himself. So, we teamed up and went to his house for more supplies and some rest. Then that next morning, my brother Patrick arrived along with some other local friends. For the next two or three days we just kind of worked ad protected the neighborhood that we were in. Tried to make the fire do as little as damage as possible.