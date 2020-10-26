Reimagine Your Bike Graphics with OMX Graphics
There’s a way of life that never stops at OMX: keeping up with the motocross world, hustling for the finest quality, and providing their clients with the best dirt bike graphics possible. That means nonstop growth and never settling for anything less than perfection. This summer brought some great updates, including a brand-new MX graphics collection that became an instant hit.
The OMX design team is creating some of the dopest graphics kits on the market right now, including the soon-to-be-legendary SIGNATURE series. With a wolf pattern and sleek but aggressive dark grey and yellow colorway, it’s instant admission to the OMX wolfpack. Alternatively, OMX's sophisticated yet bold camouflage motocross graphics collection is a prime choice for rushing through the wildest trails or topping podiums. Bright colors always turn out smashing on a dirt bike, so an electric green or bold teal will steal the show and look great in photos.
Be sure to use promo code RacerX10 for 10% off when you order from OMX.
Motocross decals aren’t the only thing OMX produces: their new racewear collection has already gained a devoted following. Jerseys are customizable with name, race number, and other details and feature lots of show-stopping designs. The performance-driven fabric is made for a limitless riding experience, giving you comfort, durability, and style.
OMX graphics are printed on 21mm thick pro-level Substance material that’s proven to look sharp for years, through mad terrain and extreme races on a daily basis. As a company of dedicated dirt bike riders themselves, they know what they want out of a product and work to exceed even their own expectations.
Way back in 2011, the crew that would become OMX found themselves searching for a graphics kit that would tick all the boxes: the right looks, the right quality, the right price, and top-shelf customer service. Then they decided just to do it themselves. Their aim was premium quality and unique, affordable graphics that would be available to everyone. They achieved their goal—and then some.
They test their products daily in the roughest conditions possible before letting them out of the R&D department. Now, almost a decade later, they have four offices worldwide, the latest printing and cutting equipment, time- and practice-proven working techniques, a highly skilled staff, the best-quality material, and a huge and growing customer and fan base.
Catch up with the latest & dopest MX trends by following OMXGraphics on Instagram.
Don't forget to grab your promo code RacerX10 for 10% off your next best graphics kit.
(Promo code cannot be applied to items on sale and used in conjunction with other coupons).