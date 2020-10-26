There are several strands to the Tom Vialle story. By now many fans are aware of the narrative of how a mid-pack European Championship rider with some potential emerged through a Red Bull KTM selection “contest.” He joined Jorge Prado on the works KTM 250 SX-F at the end of 2018 and promptly finished fourth in the world as a rookie in 2019. Many will know he is the son of former Grand Prix winner Frederic Vialle. Some will have picked-up Vialle’s hugely effective work with KTM racing manager (therefore mentor and trainer) Joel Smets and others will easily be able to appreciate how quickly Vialle has raised his game to be a world-beater on any surface, a prolific starter (he has 17 holeshots and counting in 2020), a calm and unrattled racer and a quite superb English speaker, when he could barely string six words together in 2018.

Vialle stands on the edge of becoming France’s fourth motocross world champion this decade and with a 74-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jago Geerts—his season-long nemesis with both riders tied on 12 moto wins each—he could meet his fate in less than a week.

Racer X: The season has been magnificent but now you’re entering a new phase with a lot of pressure to finish the job. There are just two weeks left of the 2020 season. How do you feel?

Tom Vialle: I know! It is coming closer every day. Just two weeks, but also three races in that time. I need to keep looking at the situation at the end of each race.

Your dad and Joel Smets have been able to guide you in many aspects but is their experience at this time championship more crucial than ever?

For sure. They have a lot of experience but then so does the whole team, Dirk [Gruebel, team manager], Vale [Ragni, team co-ordinator] and the others as well. We try not to think and talk about it too much and try to live a normal life like eating or training when I want. We try to avoid having some sort of block or a spiral and not get crazy. I think it is easy to get a bit crazy about the situation. I’ve proved I can win on sand and hard-pack and we’ve had a lot of races in the sand this year! I’ve done that. So, I will do my own races and we’ll see.