KTM North America Unveils First-Ever 2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell
MURRIETA, Calif.—KTM North America, Inc. unveiled its latest special edition motorcycle over the weekend with the first-ever 2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell edition, a tribute to the eight-time GNCC National Champion. To celebrate his accomplishments and commemorate his final professional season in the AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, Russell was presented with his very own edition of the KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell on Saturday during an honorary unveiling at the iconic Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
At 67 career victories in GNCC Racing, Russell sits atop the all-time wins leaderboard in the series’ motorcycle division where he has proven himself as one of the greats in the sport. Russell’s versatility aboard the KTM 350 XC-F platform doesn’t stop there, as a member of the two-time ISDE World Trophy Championship Team (2016 and ‘19), a three-time Full Gas Sprint Enduro Champion (2015, ‘19, ‘20) and 2015 AMA National Enduro Champion, the 30-year-old has reached the pinnacle of his professional career and it was all done under the guidance and direction of the highly-successful FMF KTM Factory Racing Team. In recognition of Russell’s incredible achievements and, as KTM does, to offer the most READY TO RACE machine on the starting line, the company proudly introduces the KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell edition for 2021.
The combination of fast, usable power and 250-esque handling means this machine is a fierce competitor in offroad competition. The KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell is as close as fans can get to the race machine of the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team star. Aside from the tuned engine featuring a Hinson clutch cover, the light, orange chassis and high-quality WP suspension, this special model offers a slew of details and technical highlights. From the FMF slip-on silencer to the larger tank, to the Factory parts such as orange-anodized triple clamps, Factory wheels, Selle Dalla Valle seat, semi-floating front disc and solid rear disc and front brake disc guard, the pure racing DNA is unmistakable in this championship-winning machine.
Delivering equal parts agility and power, the KTM 350 XC-F is the perfect base for the new KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell. Housed in a light Chromoly frame with exclusive orange powder coating, the engine is an engineering marvel. Featuring a compact and lightweight (60 lbs.) construction, this DOHC (double overhead camshaft) design boasts lightweight titanium valves and Diamond-like Coating (DLC) cam followers for lively power across the rev range. Enhanced by an FMF muffler, the KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell pumps out big power but remains as nimble as a smaller machine, making it the perfect middleweight monster. Keeping the engine turning out massive power lap after lap is the large capacity translucent fuel tank offering 2.64 gal. (10 L) of fuel, enough to keep the bike out on the track and ahead of the competition.
KTM’s special editions are the result of years of race-focused development, integrating feedback from the Factory teams and riders to deliver unmatched speed on the track. These years of hard-fought victories have delivered championships along with finely honed machines fitted with performance features that include the high-end Factory wheels with black D.I.D DirtStar rims and fully CNC-machined orange anodized hubs. Together with black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples, they guarantee minimal weight at maximum stability. The latest Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires provide perfect traction and outstanding performance.
Factory triple clamps anodized in orange provide perfect clamping and precisely calculated stiffness and offset (20 or 22 mm of adjustable offset) to match the flex characteristics of the frame and fork, resulting in a front end that works in perfect harmony. The rubber damped handlebar fixation reduces vibration and allows for adjustment between two different mounting positions. An hour meter is fitted as standard on the upper triple clamp, keeping the rider informed of the number of hours spent tearing up the track and when the next service is due. Brembo brake callipers clamp down on a floating front disc and a solid rear disc. When you’re going fast, sometimes you need to slow down fast, and nothing brakes harder or faster than this offroad-specific setup.
Exclusive FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics and Factory Selle Dalla Valle seat are the finishing touches that really set the race-bred KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell apart on the starting line.
KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Highlights
- Orange frame and FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics
- FMF slip-on muffler
- Quick-fill tank with standard tank cap
- Factory triple clamps anodized in orange
- KTM Factory wheels
- Factory holeshot device for fork guards
- Composite skid plate
- Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo
- Semi-floating front disc
- Solid rear disc
- Front brake disc guard
- Orange rear sprocket
- Hinson clutch cover
The KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell will be available in North American KTM dealerships this fall. For more information and to view a complete list of authorized KTM dealerships, please visit www.ktm.com/us/.