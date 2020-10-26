KTM North America Unveils First-Ever 2021 KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell

Delivering equal parts agility and power, the KTM 350 XC-F is the perfect base for the new KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell. Housed in a light Chromoly frame with exclusive orange powder coating, the engine is an engineering marvel. Featuring a compact and lightweight (60 lbs.) construction, this DOHC (double overhead camshaft) design boasts lightweight titanium valves and Diamond-like Coating (DLC) cam followers for lively power across the rev range. Enhanced by an FMF muffler, the KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell pumps out big power but remains as nimble as a smaller machine, making it the perfect middleweight monster. Keeping the engine turning out massive power lap after lap is the large capacity translucent fuel tank offering 2.64 gal. (10 L) of fuel, enough to keep the bike out on the track and ahead of the competition.

KTM’s special editions are the result of years of race-focused development, integrating feedback from the Factory teams and riders to deliver unmatched speed on the track. These years of hard-fought victories have delivered championships along with finely honed machines fitted with performance features that include the high-end Factory wheels with black D.I.D DirtStar rims and fully CNC-machined orange anodized hubs. Together with black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples, they guarantee minimal weight at maximum stability. The latest Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires provide perfect traction and outstanding performance.

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange provide perfect clamping and precisely calculated stiffness and offset (20 or 22 mm of adjustable offset) to match the flex characteristics of the frame and fork, resulting in a front end that works in perfect harmony. The rubber damped handlebar fixation reduces vibration and allows for adjustment between two different mounting positions. An hour meter is fitted as standard on the upper triple clamp, keeping the rider informed of the number of hours spent tearing up the track and when the next service is due. Brembo brake callipers clamp down on a floating front disc and a solid rear disc. When you’re going fast, sometimes you need to slow down fast, and nothing brakes harder or faster than this offroad-specific setup.

Exclusive FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics and Factory Selle Dalla Valle seat are the finishing touches that really set the race-bred KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell apart on the starting line.

KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell Highlights

Orange frame and FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics

FMF slip-on muffler

Quick-fill tank with standard tank cap

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory holeshot device for fork guards

Composite skid plate

Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo

Semi-floating front disc

Solid rear disc

Front brake disc guard

Orange rear sprocket

Hinson clutch cover

The KTM 350 XC-F Kailub Russell will be available in North American KTM dealerships this fall. For more information and to view a complete list of authorized KTM dealerships, please visit www.ktm.com/us/.