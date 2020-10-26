2. Leaving Lommel as Watson walks it

The Belgian Grand Prix is a meeting that riders either love or dread. Regardless of the level of affection, the Lommel sand traditionally provides one of the most ruthless and demanding tests of the season. Three doses of the circuit in seven days brings an end to a punishing chapter of a demanding campaign where consecutive fixtures have been the norm.

Lommel is a steadfast training venue in the European winter months thanks to its resilience to the elements. The colder weather helped taper some of its harsher edges as the Grands Prix usually takes place in August.

“It’s really brutal out there: the rain, the track, three GPs in a row,” offered Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer who made the box in third place and is now back to third in the championship and just 10 points from Cairoli. “I’m just happy to be back on the podium and hats-off to Tim he was on another level today and is riding well at the moment. In the summer it would be super-tough here because of the temperatures but Lommel is always rough. Three GPs here is tough…but it’s definitely do-able.”

“It was the hardest triple of the season…just because of the track and today was the roughest, and the sand was the softest…But I still enjoyed it!” said Gajser.

The extra day between this round and the previous allowed the track crew to change four corners and re-work the back section of the layout. It was a welcome slice of variety. There were very few riders who attacked Lommel like Monster Energy Yamaha MX2 rider Ben Watson. The Brit won his first career moto last Sunday and finished third overall, was runner-up on Wednesday and then capped a week of progression by winning his first career GP with 1-4 at on Sunday. It was the first MX2 GP win for the UK since Max Anstie’s triumph in Switzerland in 2016.

“The support I’ve had has been incredible and this is a day I’ll never forget,” said the instantly likeable 23-year-old who picked a timely season to make his milestone before the learning curve of MXGP beckons in 2021. Watson also gave a fine assessment of the task he, and his GP peers, faced in Belgium. “Lommel in the summer is brutal and I felt that this week it was not as physically tough as what it usually is because there was a lot of moisture in the ground. I noticed it with the flow today; you couldn’t really ride the sand like you normally would. You had to play it smart and make sure you hit the lines correctly. The speed was a lot lower. Normally we have two days in a row here at a GP and now we’ve had three days spaced out over one week. Physically, I know I am really strong, so it was not a problem for me.”

When the riders washed the sand out of their boots Sunday night it represented a farewell to the terrain that has been prevalent in three other venues in 2020. The last three races will be run at Pietramurata and traditional Italian stony hard-pack.