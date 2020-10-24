Jorge Prado Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for MXGP of Lommel
Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado has announced on Instagram he received a positive result for the COVID-19 test he took prior to the MXGP of Limburg on Wednesday. As a results, he will not be racing tomorrow’s MXGP of Lommel.
According to a KTM press release, Prado is in “accordance with health and sanitary guidelines.” The team statement also said, “The rest of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have been tested and returned negative results.”
The 19-year-old MXGP rookie has two overall wins (and three moto wins) in the last three rounds. Prado (476 points) sits third in the championship behind his teammate Antonio Cairoli (478 points) and championship leader Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser (533 points).
Below is Prado's full post:
"As usual last Wednesday before the race we made the tests for covid. Today I received the results and I am positive for COVID-19.
I feel very frustrated not being able to race tomorrow because my job as a professional was to take maximum precautions at all times. My only routine has been to go to training, to the track to compete and then back home keeping myself in a bubble just as I was asked. Unfortunately, we don't know so much about this virus that I don't even have the minimum idea how or when I could get it.
I hope to receive a negative test soon to be back racing."
