Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Jorge Prado Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for MXGP of Lommel

October 24, 2020 4:10pm | by:
Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado has announced on Instagram he received a positive result for the COVID-19 test he took prior to the MXGP of Limburg on Wednesday. As a results, he will not be racing tomorrow’s MXGP of Lommel.

According to a KTM press release, Prado is in “accordance with health and sanitary guidelines.” The team statement also said, “The rest of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have been tested and returned negative results.”

The 19-year-old MXGP rookie has two overall wins (and three moto wins) in the last three rounds. Prado (476 points) sits third in the championship behind his teammate Antonio Cairoli (478 points) and championship leader Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser (533 points).

Below is Prado's full post:

"As usual last Wednesday before the race we made the tests for covid. Today I received the results and I am positive for COVID-19.
I feel very frustrated not being able to race tomorrow because my job as a professional was to take maximum precautions at all times. My only routine has been to go to training, to the track to compete and then back home keeping myself in a bubble just as I was asked. Unfortunately, we don't know so much about this virus that I don't even have the minimum idea how or when I could get it.
I hope to receive a negative test soon to be back racing."

