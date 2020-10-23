Results Archive
The List: 2021 Top 100 AMA Numbers

October 23, 2020 11:55am
by:

The 2021 calendar year is approaching soon. Here is the list of the top 100 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross as released by the AMA.

Defending Champions

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 in 450SX | Eli Tomac | Will Defend Title

After claiming his first premier class title at 27 years old, Eli Tomac will don a #1 aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 during the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as he looks to defend his title. Tomac will return to his career number, #3, for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—the first time we will see him with the number on his Kawasaki during Pro Motocross since the 2017 season.

#1W In 250SX West Region | Dylan Ferrandis | Not Defending Title

After winning two consecutive 250SX titles, Ferrandis officially pointed out of the class. More on him in a minute.

#1E In 250SX East Region | Chase Sexton | Not Defending Title

After winning two consecutive 250SX titles, Sexton officially pointed out of the class. He moved to the 450 Class for the 2020 Pro Motocross season and will carry his career number (MJ’s number) into his first full year of racing both supercross and motocross in the premier class.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

#1 In 450 Class | Zach Osborne | Will Defend Title

The Virginia native will have a #1 on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The national title allowed Osborne the opportunity to pick another, lower, new career number (#8 was available), but he declined. He will remain #16—which he will run in supercross before adding the weight of the #1 plate to his bike for Pro Motocross.

#1 In 250 Class | Dylan Ferrandis | Not Defending Title

Dylan Ferrandis became the first French rider to win the 125/250 Class title but he will not able to run his #1 plate as he will move to the premier class in 2021. Similar to Osborne, since Ferrandis won a national title he had the ability to pick a new career number (again, #8 was available since Osborne did not choice it) but he also declined to take it. He will run his career number (#14) he earned after 2019 on his Yamaha YZ450F for his debut year in the premier class of supercross and motocross.

Eli Tomac earned his first premier class supercross title in 2020.
Eli Tomac earned his first premier class supercross title in 2020. Align Media

Other Notes:

New Career Numbers

There were no new career numbers earned this year.

Lost Career Numbers

Weston Peick

Peick has not raced AMA Supercross since the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross finale and Pro Motocross since the 2018 Budds Creek National and therefore has lost his career number (#18). But Peick announced his retirement from professional racing in July.

Josh Grant

Grant has not raced an AMA event since the 2019 East Rutherford Supercross, meaning he has lost his career number.

Josh Grant at the 2019 East Rutherford Supercross.
Josh Grant at the 2019 East Rutherford Supercross. Rich Shepherd

Other Number Highlight

#5 |Not Taken

#8 | Not Taken

#13 | Not Taken

#18 | Jett Lawrence

Jettson had the first pick in non-career numbers and elected to skip #13 and go with #18. Jettson has already updated his Instagram account with his new number (@jettson18 now if you do not already follow him).

#33 | Derek Drake

Drake will take over Grant’s old career #33 for 2021.

#99 | Hunter Sayles

Sayles earned 30 total points in the 250SX East Region and therefore was awarded the final national number 2021.

Jett Lawrence earned the most points in 2020 from a rider without a career number.
Jett Lawrence earned the most points in 2020 from a rider without a career number. Align Media

New Year, Same Number

The following riders have not earned career numbers but have lucked into earning the same number in consecutive years.

#79 | Isaac Teasdale

Teasdale raced two rounds of supercross in 2020 (250SX East rounds Tampa and Arlington Supercrosses) before racing the final four Pro Motocross rounds in the 450 Class.

#88 | Logan Karnow

After just competing in the 2020 250SX West Region (and one 450SX main event at the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross), Karnow has secured his #88 again for 2021.

  • Isaac Teasdale Align Media
  • Logan Karnow Align Media

2021 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross

* is Career Number

#Rider
1 450SXEli Tomac
1 450 ClassZach Osborne
1 250 ClassDylan Ferrandis
1WDylan Ferrandis
1EChase Sexton
2*Cooper Webb
3*Eli Tomac
4*Blake Baggett
6*Jeremy Martin
7*Aaron Plessinger
9*Adam Cianciarulo
10*Justin Brayton
11*Kyle Chisholm
12*Shane McElrath
14**Dylan Ferrandis
15*Dean Wilson
16*Zach Osborne
17*Joey Savatgy
18Jett Lawrence
19*Justin Bogle
20*Broc Tickle
21*Jason Anderson
22*Chad Reed
23*Chase Sexton
24*RJ Hampshire
25*Marvin Musquin
26*Alex Martin
27*Malcolm Stewart
28Brandon Hartranft
29Christian Craig
30Jo Shimoda
31Cameron McAdoo
32*Justin Cooper
33Derek Drake
34Max Anstie
35Mitchell Harrison
36Martin Davalos
37Benny Bloss
38Austin Forkner
39Carson Mumford
40Vince Friese
41Hunter Lawrence
42Michael Mosiman
43Fredrik Noren
44Tyler Bowers
45Pierce Brown
46*Justin Hill
47Jalek Swoll
48Garrett Marchbanks
49Mitchell Oldenburg
50Enzo Lopes
51*Justin Barcia
52Luke Clout
53Jake Masterpool
54Nick Gaines
55John Short
56Kyle Peters
57Justin Rodbell
58Jacob Hayes
59Jarrett Frye
60Chris Blose
61Joey Crown
62Mason Gonzales
63Martin Castelo
64Colt Nichols
65Carson Brown
66Jordan Bailey
67Stilez Robertson
68Jace Owen
69Robbie Wageman
70Henry Miller
71Killian Auberson
72Coty Schock
73Derek Kelley
74Mitchell Falk
75Ty Masterpool
76Grant Harlan
77Jerry Robin
78Kyle Cunningham
79Isaac Teasdale
80Jordon Smith
81Justin Starling
82Lorenzo Locurcio
83Alex Ray
84Josh Hill
85Kevin Moranz
86Darian Sanayei
87Curren Thurman
88Logan Karnow
89Ryan Breece
90Dilan Schwartz
91Nate Thrasher
92Chase Marquier
93Hardy Munoz
94*Ken Roczen
95Josh Osby
96Michael Leib
97Ben LaMay
98Justin Hoeft
99Hunter Sayles
