Finally, thankfully, a little vacation... Time to rest, relax and forget about moto for a while... Wait, the 2021 numbers just came out! Back to work, and welcome to Racerhead.

For moto geeks like myself (and Weege and Matthes and JT$ and AFred and pretty much everyone else) the numbers offer a great off-season diversion for bench racing, debating, and starting redundant Vital MX threads. But it's good stuff! Seeing who earned what and imagining what their kit will look like the following season is off-season bench-racing at its best. I will admit that the change in the AMA's numbering policies to a semi-permanent numbering system back in 2000—the system that let Ricky Carmichael always be #4, Kevin Windham #14, Chad Reed #22, Mike Alessi #800—took some of the anticipation out of the whole issue, but I do think it has helped riders like those listed above.

In a nutshell, the numbers are based on points earned in all AMA SX/MX competitions (250 SX included) and then champions have the option to choose single-digit numbers (though not 250SX champs because those are "regional" championships) and riders in the top ten in overall points are given the chance to select a semi-permanent two-digit number (no more three-digits permanent numbers like Alessi, #377 Christophe Pourcel, and #199 Travis Pastrana had). After that, everyone else gets to pick from available numbers up to 99.

The task of adding all of this up and then making the phone calls to check availability is up to the AMA's Director of Racing Mike Pelletier, who you probably last saw on the podium at the final Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round wearing a mask and handing out #1 plates to Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis. Well, at that final round, no sooner had Pelletier finished handing Osborne his #1 plate for 450 MX than he had to ask Zach if he was going to drop down to a single-digit number (and not for the first time, as Zach had the option when he won the 250 Class title in 2017, but he chose to keep his #16 instead). Ferrandis also had a choice as the new 250 Class #1, though he won't wear #1 in 2021 as he moves up to the 450 Class, where Eli Tomac will wear #1 in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Osborne will be #1 in 450 Class of Pro Motocross.

Of course Eli will be back to his familiar #3 in Pro Motocross, for the first time since 2017 after coming up short in his 2020 bid for a four-peat. The other single-digit numbers are held by #2 Cooper Webb, #4 Blake Baggett, #6 Jeremy Martin, #7 Aaron Plessinger, and #9 Adam Cianciarulo. That left #5 or #8 for Osborne (who had first choice as a multi-time champion) and Ferrandis. After careful consideration, both passed on the chance to join the single-digit guys, choosing to continue with #16 and #14, respectively.

Osborne and Ferrandis had an unfortunate ripple effect. Because no one would be using the available single-digit numbers, and two double-digit numbers would not be opening back up in #14 and #16, there would be two less available numbers for the guys on the very edge of getting a two-digit number. This was further complicated by the choice for Jett Lawrence. As the highest points-earner NOT to be in the top ten and thus able to choose a semi-permanent number, the lowest available number was 13, and as a rule of thumb Pelletier offers the first rider a choice to pick or pass on the thought-to-be unlucky #13. If he passed on 13, the nest lowest available number would be the retired Weston Peick's #18. What did Lawrence do? He immediately changed his Instagram handle from @jettson83 to @jettson18. (And we still think he's the first person ever to win an AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross race wearing #83.)